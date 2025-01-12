Italy to Retain Full Control of Data in Potential Deal with Musk’s Starlink

Italy is exploring the possibility of a deal with Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, to bolster secure communications for government officials, diplomats, and defense personnel working in high-risk regions. According to an adviser for Musk’s aerospace businesses, Andrea Stroppa, the proposed arrangement would ensure that Italy maintains full control over its data, despite utilizing U.S.-based technology.

The Italian government is reportedly eyeing a five-year agreement valued at approximately 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) with Starlink, a subsidiary of Musk’s SpaceX. The initiative would focus on providing encrypted satellite communication services that could enhance the security and confidentiality of Italian officials operating in potentially dangerous locations.

Opposition parties have voiced concerns about the potential risks of relying on a private company owned by a U.S. tech mogul for such sensitive operations. Critics have raised questions about whether it is appropriate for foreign entities to handle critical communications for the Italian government, especially when national security could be at stake.

However, Stroppa assured the public that data control would rest entirely in the hands of Italian institutions. “Data would remain in the full control of Italian institutions, which would be able to use U.S. technology but at the same time protect national interest,” Stroppa told Italian state broadcaster RAI late Thursday. These comments were made in the context of ongoing discussions between the Italian government and Starlink, which have reportedly been underway since before Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s election in October 2022.

While some critics have questioned Meloni’s relationship with Musk, given her positive public comments about the billionaire, the prime minister has dismissed claims that these ties would impact the government’s impartial evaluation of the potential deal. She maintains that the project is under review strictly on its merits, without any outside influence.

Starlink, with its 6,700 active satellites in low-Earth orbit, is one of the most dominant players in the satellite internet industry. The company’s global coverage and secure communication capabilities could prove to be a valuable asset for Italy’s diplomatic and defense sectors, especially as the country navigates increasingly complex international relations.

Source: Reuters