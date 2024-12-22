Japan’s Antitrust Authority Expected to Sanction Google Over Monopoly Practices

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is reportedly preparing to take action against Google for violating the country’s antitrust laws, as reported by Nikkei Asia. According to Reuters, the competition watchdog is anticipated to issue a cease-and-desist order requiring Google to put an end to its monopolistic practices.

The investigation into Google’s activities began last October, with the JFTC examining the tech giant’s compliance with Japan’s antimonopoly regulations, particularly in the area of web search services. This move aligns with similar actions taken by regulatory bodies in Europe and other major economies, as they seek to address concerns over Google’s market dominance.

Google’s Chrome browser, widely regarded as the most popular in the world, plays a central role in the company’s business strategy. By collecting user data through the browser, Google enhances its ability to deliver targeted advertising, a cornerstone of its profitability.

Read more: Perplexity Caught in Crossfire as DOJ and Google Battle Over Search Dominance

The reported findings by the JFTC come amid mounting global scrutiny of Google’s business practices. Just last month, the U.S. Department of Justice argued in court that Google, owned by Alphabet, should divest its Chrome browser and face a five-year ban from re-entering the browser market. The U.S. government’s position highlights concerns about Google’s control over the search market and its implications for fair competition.

As of now, neither Google nor the JFTC has responded to requests for comment on the potential ruling, per Reuters. The looming decision by Japan’s competition authority could set a precedent for how the nation regulates technology giants and addresses monopolistic behavior.

Source: Reuters