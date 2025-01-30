Judge Certifies Class Action Suit Against Major Turkey Processors

An Illinois federal judge has certified a class action lawsuit against some of the nation’s largest turkey processors, following allegations that they conspired to manipulate turkey prices. The lawsuit claims that these companies coordinated efforts to limit supply and artificially inflate prices in violation of federal antitrust laws.

According to a statement from U.S. District Judge Sunil R. Harjani, the court has approved two separate classes in the lawsuit: one consisting of direct buyers and another comprising commercial and institutional indirect buyers. These groups, which purchased turkey products between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2016, allege that the processors engaged in unlawful price-fixing practices by exchanging sensitive production and pricing data.

Per a statement, the plaintiffs argue that the turkey processors collaborated through data analytics firms Agri Stats and Express Markets International to share strategic business information. This exchange of data, according to the lawsuit, constituted an unreasonable restraint of trade and violated Section 1 of the Sherman Act. The plaintiffs further contend that the involved processors collectively dominate over 80% of the turkey market, giving them significant control over pricing and supply.

The turkey processors sought to exclude certain opinions from the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses, but Judge Harjani ruled that the objections pertained to the weight of the evidence rather than its admissibility. As a result, the expert testimony remains part of the case.

According to the judge’s decision, the plaintiffs successfully demonstrated that common evidence could be used to show that all or nearly all class members suffered antitrust harm as a result of the alleged collusion. Additionally, the court found that the plaintiffs’ experts provided a sufficiently plausible methodology to establish class-wide antitrust impact.