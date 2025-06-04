Microsoft Launches Free Cybersecurity Program for EU Governments

Microsoft has introduced a no-cost cybersecurity initiative tailored for European governments, per Reuters. The program, launched on Wednesday, is designed to tackle the growing risks posed by cyberattacks—particularly those powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The initiative comes at a time when Europe has experienced a sharp rise in cyber incidents, many of which have been traced to state-linked actors from countries such as China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia, according to Reuters. The newly unveiled Microsoft program is intended to enhance intelligence-sharing related to AI-enabled threats and support governments in detecting and disrupting hostile activities.

Microsoft President Brad Smith emphasized the importance of bringing U.S.-developed cybersecurity capabilities to Europe. “If we can bring more to Europe of what we have developed in the United States, that will strengthen cybersecurity protection for more European institutions,” Smith told Reuters. He also hinted at further initiatives to be revealed later in the month.

AI technologies have increasingly been used by malicious actors to magnify the impact of cyber operations. These range from attacks on vital infrastructure to sophisticated disinformation campaigns. Despite these challenges, Smith noted that AI is also proving valuable in defense, stating that Microsoft’s focus is on ensuring that AI tools for protection continue to evolve faster than those used for offensive purposes.

Read more: Disrupting Lumma Stealer: Microsoft Leads Global Action Against Favored Cybercrime Tool

As part of its safeguards, Microsoft actively monitors how its AI models are utilized, taking measures to block known cybercriminals from accessing its AI platforms. Per Reuters, the company has kept a close watch on the misuse of its technology, particularly when it comes to the creation of deepfakes. Notable examples include fabricated content such as a 2022 video falsely showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy surrendering to Russia and a 2023 fake audio recording that reportedly impacted Slovakia’s national election.

While audio-based disinformation has proven easier to fabricate than video, Smith acknowledged the ongoing need to counter these manipulations with advanced detection tools.

Source: Reuters