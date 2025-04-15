NASCAR Urges Appeals Court to Overturn Injunctions in Ongoing Charter Dispute

NASCAR has taken its legal battle with two of its race teams — 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports — to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, filing a formal brief on Friday that seeks to reverse recent preliminary injunctions granted in favor of the teams.

The core of the dispute centers around the 2024 charter agreement, a contract NASCAR insists is vital to the sport’s financial and operational structure. However, 23XI and Front Row — with 23XI co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin — argue that the charter system violates antitrust laws by limiting competition and unfairly restricting teams.

According to AOL, NASCAR’s latest filing argues that the lower court, led by U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, made a critical error in applying antitrust law. NASCAR contends that the judge wrongly interpreted standard business provisions — like the release of legal claims — as anti-competitive conduct. The sanctioning body maintains that, under established legal precedent, businesses are allowed to set the terms of their agreements, and it is up to the teams to decide whether or not to participate under those conditions.

Related: NASCAR Accuses Michael Jordan’s Race Team of Illegal Cartel in Legal Battle

Per AOL, NASCAR further described the charter system as a tool for maintaining the sport’s long-term viability, emphasizing the need to attract and retain investment. The organization highlighted that teams like 23XI and Front Row represent ventures by entrepreneurs — including high-profile figures like Jordan — who benefit from the exclusivity and structure the charter provides.

NASCAR also defended its use of non-compete clauses and exclusive contracts with racetracks, stating that such provisions are essential for keeping operational costs under control and ensuring consistency in race organization. These practices, it argued, are commonplace in professional sports and necessary to maintain a functioning competitive environment.

Meanwhile, both 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports continue to argue in court filings that NASCAR’s business model is monopolistic in nature. They claim that the structure deprives teams of fair economic opportunities and perpetuates an uneven playing field.

Source: AOL