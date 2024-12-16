Novo Holdings’ $16.5 Billion Catalent Buyout Faces Final Countdown

Novo Holdings is poised to finalize its $16.5 billion acquisition of contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Catalent, setting the stage for the largest biopharma merger of 2024. The companies announced on Saturday that they had cleared all regulatory hurdles, signaling that the transaction could be completed “in the coming days.”

According to Fierce Pharma, the buyout had faced scrutiny from lawmakers and consumer groups since its announcement in February. However, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ultimately declined to challenge the deal, per Bloomberg.

Catalent CEO Alessandro Maselli expressed optimism about the merger, stating that the support and resources from Novo Holdings would help Catalent “drive innovation and enhance offerings” for its customers and the patients it serves. Maselli emphasized that the partnership aligns with Catalent’s broader strategy to deliver value to stakeholders.

Regulatory Concerns and Scrutiny

The acquisition attracted significant attention due to Catalent’s role in the manufacturing of GLP-1 drugs, which are central to treatments for diabetes and obesity. According to Fierce Pharma, one controversial element of the transaction involves Novo Nordisk’s plan to purchase three of Catalent’s fill-finish facilities from Novo Holdings for $11 billion once the deal is finalized. Critics have argued that this move could consolidate Novo Nordisk’s dominance in the GLP-1 market.

In October, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, raised concerns about the acquisition in a letter to then-FTC chair Lina Khan. Warren warned that the deal could stifle competition and lead to higher prices for patients reliant on GLP-1 inhibitor medications. Her concerns were echoed by trade unions and consumer advocacy groups, who submitted similar objections to the FTC shortly afterward.

Looking Ahead

Despite the controversy, the deal’s imminent closure signals a major shift in the biopharma landscape. For Novo Holdings, the acquisition bolsters its portfolio while positioning Catalent for growth in an increasingly competitive market. Meanwhile, the broader industry will be watching closely to see how the transaction impacts drug pricing and market competition.

