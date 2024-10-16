O’Melveny Expands Asia-Pacific M&A Practice with Key Hires in Singapore

O’Melveny & Myers LLP has announced the addition of two leading transactional lawyers, Stephanie Keen and Sylvia Taslim, to its Singapore office. The two join as partners in the firm’s Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Practice, reinforcing O’Melveny’s presence in the pan-Asia region.

According to a statement from O’Melveny, Keen and Taslim bring with them experience in M&A and private equity across a variety of industries, including technology, consumer goods, and energy. Their expertise aligns with the firm’s focus on expanding its footprint in these high-growth sectors throughout Asia.

Keen and Taslim previously practiced at Hogan Lovells’ Singapore office, where Keen led the Asia-Pacific Private Equity Practice and the Corporate and Finance Practice.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Stephanie and Sylvia to O’Melveny. Their private equity and M&A practices perfectly align with our global platform and meet the growing demand in Asia’s evolving business landscape,” said Bradley J. Butwin, chair of O’Melveny. “Our clients in Singapore and across South and Southeast Asia will greatly benefit from their exceptional expertise and deep understanding of cross-border transactions.”

Keen expressed enthusiasm about joining O’Melveny, stating, “We’re excited by this incredible opportunity to play a key role in O’Melveny’s continued growth in Asia. The firm’s reputation for brilliant lawyers, collaborative culture, and superior client service makes it an ideal fit for our practice and clients.”

Taslim echoed these sentiments: “We were drawn to the firm’s strategic vision and its focus on growth in Asia. The culture of collegiality and collaboration also sealed our decision to make O’Melveny our new home.”

Their arrival marks another step in O’Melveny’s ongoing growth strategy. Since 2023, the firm has added 23 lateral partners across its global offices, including 14 in its Corporate Practice.

About the New Partners

Stephanie Keen is a M&A and private equity lawyer with nearly 30 years of experience advising corporations, lenders, and private equity sponsors on leveraged buyouts, cross-border transactions, and corporate restructurings. Keen has been consistently ranked as a leading lawyer by Chambers and is recognized in The Legal 500’s Singapore Lawyer “Hall of Fame.”

Sylvia Taslim, recognized as a “Rising Star” in corporate and M&A by The Legal 500, brings nearly two decades of experience in cross-border transactions, with a strong focus on the energy sector. She is noted for her work on first-of-its-kind deals in emerging markets.

Source: OMM