Qualcomm Secures Partial Victory in Licensing Dispute with Arm, Jury Splits on Key Issues

In a high-stakes legal battle between two chip industry titans, a U.S. federal jury found that Qualcomm’s central processors are properly licensed under an agreement with Arm Holdings, according to Reuters. The verdict removes some uncertainty regarding Qualcomm’s ambitious push into the laptop market, though unresolved questions leave room for future legal wrangling.

The week-long trial in a Delaware federal court ended in a partial resolution, with jurors failing to reach a consensus on one of the three central questions posed to them. The deadlock resulted in a mistrial on that specific issue. Per Reuters, Arm expressed disappointment with the outcome and has vowed to seek a new trial, signaling that the dispute is far from over.

Divergent Outcomes and Implications for Both Sides

The jury unanimously determined that Qualcomm had not breached its license with Arm, despite concerns about the acquisition of Nuvia, a startup it purchased for $1.4 billion in 2021. Nuvia’s technology is at the heart of Qualcomm’s laptop chip expansion, particularly its push into the “AI PC” market designed for tasks like chatbots and image generation.

“The jury has vindicated Qualcomm’s right to innovate,” the company said in a statement, affirming that its products remain protected under its agreement with Arm. Qualcomm’s shares rose 1.8% following the news, while Arm’s shares fell by the same margin in extended trading.

Arm, however, remains resolute. A spokesperson for the company stated that its primary goal has always been to protect its intellectual property. Judge Maryellen Noreika, who oversaw the trial, encouraged both companies to mediate their differences. “I don’t think either side had a clear victory or would have had a clear victory if this case is tried again,” she noted.

Key Unresolved Questions

The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on whether Nuvia violated its license agreement with Arm before its acquisition by Qualcomm. The uncertainty leaves open critical questions about how Arm’s intellectual property is used and the royalty rates Qualcomm pays for its chips.

Nuvia, prior to its acquisition, was subject to higher royalty rates than those Qualcomm pays under its own license with Arm. The dispute raised broader concerns in the industry about where Arm’s technology begins and ends, as well as how firms like Qualcomm leverage it to create custom designs.

Impacts on the Industry

The case has broader ramifications for the tech sector, where Arm’s architectures are foundational to a wide range of devices, from smartphones to satellites. Companies like Apple and Nvidia, which also use custom cores based on Arm’s technology, are closely watching the outcome.

“This does have ramifications for the entire industry,” said Jim McGregor of Tirias Research, emphasizing the importance of Arm’s licensing agreements in enabling innovation across sectors.

Despite the unresolved questions, Qualcomm appears well-positioned to continue its foray into the laptop market, competing against rivals like Nvidia, AMD, and MediaTek in developing advanced processors for emerging applications.

Analyst Reactions

For now, the outcome reduces immediate risks to Qualcomm’s product roadmap. Stacy Rasgon, an analyst with Bernstein, noted that fears over potential disruptions to Qualcomm’s future development efforts have eased considerably. “At this point, that risk is a lot closer to being off the table,” Rasgon said.

Ben Bajarin, CEO of Creative Strategies, highlighted that Arm’s financial forecasts have not relied heavily on securing higher royalties from Qualcomm. “None of this changes their economic upside. It’s really just a matter of contractual argument,” Bajarin observed.

Source: Reuters