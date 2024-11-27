Samsung Ends Antitrust Dispute with Broadcom After Five Months

Samsung Electronics has opted to drop a federal antitrust lawsuit against Broadcom Inc., ending legal proceedings just five months after the case was initiated. The dispute centered on allegations that Broadcom, a key supplier of cellphone chips, had restricted Samsung’s ability to source components from other manufacturers through an unlawful “tying arrangement.”

The case was voluntarily dismissed by Samsung on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. According to Bloomberg, the two tech giants released a joint statement confirming that they are “pleased to have resolved all litigation,” although details of any settlement or agreement remain undisclosed.

Related: Epic Games Files Fresh Antitrust Lawsuit Targeting Google and Samsung

Samsung originally filed the lawsuit in July, asserting that Broadcom’s practices unfairly limited its ability to secure crucial components for its flagship Galaxy smartphones. The alleged “tying arrangement” reportedly forced Samsung to purchase certain products exclusively from Broadcom, raising antitrust concerns.

While the terms of the resolution are unclear, the decision to dismiss the case signals that both companies are eager to move forward without prolonged legal battles. Per Bloomberg, neither Broadcom nor Samsung have offered additional commentary on the settlement, leaving questions about the broader implications of the case for the tech industry.

Source: Bloomberg