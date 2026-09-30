Standard Essential Patents, Exploitative Abuse, and the Limits of Exclusionary Doctrine in Brazilian Competition Law

The article examines the competition law implications of standard-essential patent (“SEP”) licensing in Brazil, particularly the potential characterization of licensing practices that do not comply with FRAND terms as an exploitative abuse of a dominant position. Although SEP-related disputes have increasingly reached Brazilian courts, the absence of a specific regulatory framework or other form of uniform guidance leaves issues concerning abusive value extraction unresolved. The art

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