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Standard Essential Patents, Exploitative Abuse, and the Limits of Exclusionary Doctrine in Brazilian Competition Law

BY and | September 30, 2026

The article examines the competition law implications of standard-essential patent ("SEP") licensing in Brazil, particularly the potential characterization of licensing practices that do not comply with FRAND terms as an...

The article examines the competition law implications of standard-essential patent (“SEP”) licensing in Brazil, particularly the potential characterization of licensing practices that do not comply with FRAND terms as an exploitative abuse of a dominant position. Although SEP-related disputes have increasingly reached Brazilian courts, the absence of a specific regulatory framework or other form of uniform guidance leaves issues concerning abusive value extraction unresolved. The art

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