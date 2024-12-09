Supreme Court Urged to Resolve Legal Standoff Over Amazon and Flipkart Investigation

India’s Competition Commission (CCI) has urged the Supreme Court of India to address a series of legal challenges targeting its investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices by Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. According to Reuters, the regulatory body contends that these challenges, filed in various high courts across the country, are hindering the progress of its probe into potential violations of Indian antitrust laws.

The CCI’s petition, filed on December 3, seeks to consolidate 23 lawsuits brought by Samsung, Vivo, and multiple sellers operating on Amazon and Flipkart. By centralizing the cases in the Supreme Court, the commission aims to expedite the resolution of what it views as a critical regulatory matter. The lawsuits, the commission alleges, are attempts to “debilitate and scuttle” its investigation.

A High-Stakes Investigation

The investigation, launched in 2020, has faced significant delays due to legal roadblocks. Per Reuters, the inquiry concluded in August that Amazon and Flipkart violated competition laws by favoring select sellers on their platforms. The commission also implicated smartphone makers such as Samsung and Vivo, accusing them of colluding with the e-commerce giants to launch products exclusively online, thereby limiting consumer choice.

The findings have added to mounting regulatory pressure on Amazon and Flipkart, which dominate India’s burgeoning e-commerce market. Industry projections estimate that e-commerce sales in India could surge to $160 billion by 2028, up from approximately $60 billion in 2023, highlighting the economic stakes of the investigation.

Vendors Push Back

The legal challenges include nearly two dozen lawsuits filed across five Indian high courts, primarily by vendors affiliated with Amazon and Flipkart, as well as by Samsung and Vivo. These litigants have criticized the commission’s investigation process, alleging procedural lapses. If the cases proceed individually, the CCI argues, it could undermine the authority and flexibility of its investigative unit.

The antitrust watchdog’s concerns echo long-standing grievances from smaller retailers, who claim they are disadvantaged by the platforms’ alleged practices of offering steep discounts and preferential treatment to select sellers. Both Amazon and Flipkart have consistently denied any wrongdoing.

A History of Controversy

This is not the first time Amazon and Flipkart have faced scrutiny in India. A 2021 investigation by Reuters revealed internal Amazon documents suggesting the company had given preferential treatment to a handful of sellers, potentially circumventing Indian laws. The ongoing CCI probe represents one of the most significant regulatory challenges the e-commerce giants have encountered in the country.

A lawyer familiar with the Supreme Court proceedings suggested the commission’s plea to transfer the cases could be heard this week. If granted, it would mark a significant step toward resolving the dispute and clarifying the regulatory framework governing India’s e-commerce landscape.

Source: Reuters