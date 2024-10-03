Tech Rivals Push for EU Crackdown on Microsoft Edge Dominance

Microsoft is facing fresh criticism from rival web browsers and a group of developers over its Edge browser’s default positioning within the Windows ecosystem, with claims that it gives the tech giant an unfair competitive edge. According to Reuters, the browsers Vivaldi, Waterfox, Wavebox, along with the Open Web Advocacy group, have jointly submitted a letter to the European Commission, calling for stricter regulation under the EU’s tech rules.

This push could further support Opera, a Norwegian browser company that took the European Commission to court in July. Opera argued that Microsoft’s Edge browser was wrongfully exempted from the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This new legislation sets out specific regulations for “gatekeeper” online services, aiming to give consumers more freedom to choose services from a variety of providers. Vivaldi and the others back Opera’s legal challenge, asserting that the Commission needs to reconsider its stance.

“It is crucial that the Commission reconsiders its position,” the companies said in the letter dated September 17, which was seen by Reuters. They highlighted the default setting of Edge on Windows devices, which they argue stifles competition and limits consumer choice, especially as there are no mitigations like the choice screens present on mobile devices that prompt users to select their preferred browser.

Related: Germany Targets Microsoft in Latest Antitrust Action Against Big Tech

The letter emphasized that Edge’s default status gives it an unrivaled distribution advantage on Windows PCs, making it a critical gateway for consumers who wish to download other browsers. “No platform-independent browser can hope to match Edge’s distribution advantage,” the letter stated.

The complaint also addressed issues surrounding Microsoft’s tactics, including pop-up messages in Edge that allegedly misrepresent the features of competing browsers. These practices, the group claims, undermine rivals by distorting consumer perception.

Despite these allegations, both Microsoft and the European Commission declined to comment on the matter. According to StatCounter data, Edge holds a global market share of just over 5%, while Google’s Chrome leads with a 66% share.

In February, the European Commission had determined that Edge did not qualify as a “gatekeeper” under the DMA, which exempts it from certain obligations. The Commission had also noted that Microsoft must ensure users have the ability to easily uninstall any software, including Edge.

Source: Reuters