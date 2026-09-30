TechREG® Chronicle – Renewing Innovation

Dear Readers,

For much of the past half-century, intellectual property and antitrust have been cast as uneasy neighbors: one grants exclusivity, the other polices it. That framing is under renewed pressure. Artificial intelligence is lowering the cost of generating ideas while raising the cost of building the systems that generate them, and disputes over standard essential patents are migrating to new forums and new theories of harm. The contributions to this edition of the TechREG Chroni

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