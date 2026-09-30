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The Flaws and Dangers of Broadsides Against Royalty-Free Standards

BY | September 30, 2026

Standards are common platforms that allow products to work together. Sometimes, the owners of patents incorporated into standards receive royalty payments from those adopting the standard. But other times, standards...

Standards are common platforms that allow products to work together. Sometimes, the owners of patents incorporated into standards receive royalty payments from those adopting the standard. But other times, standards development organizations do not require royalties, instead employing royalty-free licensing. In recent years, such licensing has grown increasingly common. Despite their prevalence, in the past year, royalty-free licensing policies have been in the crosshairs of the Department of Ju

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