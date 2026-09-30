The Need for IP-Antitrust Balance in the AI Age

Artificial intelligence is radically changing the nature and economics of invention and creative production. Generative AI models can draft prose, produce source code, design potential new drugs, suggest engineering solutions, and help artists iterate at speeds impossible only a few years ago. This technological shift is leading to a discussion about whether there needs to be a fundamental reevaluation of the role of intellectual-property and competition legal regimes. If AI substantially lo

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