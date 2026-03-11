Tokenization is Accelerating. US Oversight Must Keep Pace

By: Dr. James Smith (Elliptic)

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In this blog post for Elliptic, Dr. James Smith shares his insights on the rapid shift of digital assets from speculative instruments to core financial infrastructure. He highlights tokenization—the process of bringing traditional financial assets onto blockchains—as the defining trend of early 2026. Major institutions such as JPMorgan Chase and Franklin Templeton are already deploying tokenized systems at scale, attracted by faster settlement, improved interoperability, and reduced reliance on intermediaries.

Smith explains that tokenized markets allow assets to move quickly across platforms and blockchains, often using stablecoins as settlement rails. This growing fluidity enables assets to interact across financial systems that were previously separated by regulatory and institutional boundaries. While these efficiencies are driving adoption, they are also creating increasingly interconnected markets that challenge traditional models of financial oversight.

At the same time, Smith warns that these developments expose significant regulatory gaps. Research on illicit finance shows that sanctioned actors and criminal networks are already exploiting cross-chain transfers and tokenized assets to obscure transactions. Because current regulatory frameworks were built around centralized intermediaries and periodic reporting, authorities often lack the real-time visibility needed to monitor activity in decentralized, multi-chain environments.

Despite these risks, Smith argues that blockchain data can ultimately enable stronger supervision than traditional systems if policymakers act quickly. He calls for consistent reporting standards across blockchains, enhanced real-time monitoring capabilities, and closer coordination among financial regulators. As tokenization continues to reshape financial infrastructure, the key challenge for the United States and global policymakers will be ensuring that oversight mechanisms evolve quickly enough to preserve market integrity and trust.

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