UFC Fighters’ Lawsuit Settlement Resurfaces with $375 Million Offer

A potential settlement has resurfaced in the ongoing class action lawsuit against the UFC, initiated by a group of former fighters. This development follows the rejection of a previous settlement offer by the presiding judge in July 2023. The new settlement proposal, totaling $375 million, is now awaiting judicial approval.

The payout will be distributed proportionally, based on factors such as each fighter’s total earnings and the number of fights they participated in during their UFC career. According to CBS Sports, this proposed settlement pertains specifically to the Le vs. Zuffa case, which includes fighters active from 2010 to 2017. The lawsuit was separated from the Johnson vs. Zuffa case after the joint settlement for both was rejected earlier this year.

On Thursday, UFC’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, confirmed the agreement through an SEC filing. “On Sept. 26, 2024, TKO reached an agreement with the plaintiffs to settle all claims asserted in the Le case for an aggregate amount of $375 million,” read the disclosure. Per CBS Sports, the company added that the payout would be made in installments over time and anticipated the settlement would be tax-deductible.

The UFC and the fighters were disappointed when the initial settlement was rejected, with Judge Richard Boulware previously expressing concerns that the UFC’s initial offer was insufficient. Judge Boulware also took issue with the lack of changes to the UFC’s restrictive contract terms in the related Johnson vs. Zuffa case. Now, with a revised settlement for Le vs. Zuffa under consideration, the matter is once again in the hands of the judge.

Should the court approve this updated settlement, it could mark a significant step toward resolving the legal disputes that have plagued the UFC for several years.

Source: CBS Sports