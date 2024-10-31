50 States and Territories Reach $49.1 Million Settlement in Generic Drug Price-Fixing Case

Attorney General Drew Wrigley today announced that a coalition of 50 states and territories has reached significant settlements with Heritage Pharmaceuticals and Apotex Corporation, totaling $49.1 million, to address allegations of price-fixing and anti-competitive practices in the generic pharmaceutical market. The settlements stem from accusations that both companies engaged in prolonged conspiracies to artificially drive up the prices of generic prescription drugs, stifling competition and placing an undue financial burden on consumers across the United States.

Per a statement released by the Attorney General’s office, the settlement with Heritage Pharmaceuticals, valued at $10 million, will be submitted today in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut. The second settlement, a $39.1 million agreement with Apotex, is set to be finalized pending signatures from all necessary states and territories. According to officials, these funds will be directed toward eligible consumers who purchased certain generic drugs between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2018.

“These settlements represent a big step forward in our concerted effort to return money to consumers who have overpaid for their medications,” said Attorney General Wrigley in a statement, highlighting that the settlements aim to dismantle an “interconnected web of collusion” within the generic drug industry. The efforts mark a crucial phase in the coalition’s ongoing battle against price-fixing schemes, which are alleged to involve over 30 companies and numerous executives.

As part of the agreement, both Heritage and Apotex have agreed to extensive cooperation in the ongoing multistate litigation targeting more than 30 corporate defendants and 25 individual executives accused of similar anti-competitive practices. Furthermore, both companies have pledged to enact internal reforms to promote fair competition and ensure adherence to antitrust regulations, according to the Attorney General’s office.

The coalition’s efforts are part of a larger, multistage lawsuit that seeks to address widespread allegations of price manipulation affecting over 195 generic drugs. The first trial is set to take place in U.S. District Court in Hartford, Connecticut, where the coalition will bring forward evidence aimed at uncovering the alleged conspiracies in the generic drug market.

Source: Knox Radio