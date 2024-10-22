AI Companies Urge Lawmakers to Address Gaps in AI Regulation Framework

In a concerted effort to influence AI regulation, six major technology companies have called on US lawmakers to better reflect the roles of AI integrators in upcoming policy frameworks. In a letter sent to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Task Force on Artificial Intelligence last Thursday, these companies emphasized the need for legislative proposals that recognize the diverse players within the AI ecosystem, which they say extends beyond the current focus on developers and deployers.

The signatories—Salesforce, Kyndryl, Twilio, Box, Alteryx, and Peraton—argued that the current discussions about AI policy lack the necessary detail to account for the contributions of AI integrators. These integrators are firms that adapt and refine existing AI models to create new products and services, often specializing in enhancing the original models for more innovative applications.

Per CioDive, the companies have expressed concern that policymakers are primarily using a binary approach, classifying companies as either AI developers, who create foundational models, or deployers, who implement these models for end users. According to the letter, this approach fails to consider the critical middle layer in the AI value chain—integrators—who play a distinct and vital role. The letter urges U.S. policymakers to craft legislation that accurately reflects the complexity of the AI landscape by including these integrators in their regulatory frameworks.

“Most AI policy debates currently lack the nuance necessary to capture this complexity and ignore key components of the value chain,” the companies said in their joint letter. The signatories argued that policies need to account for integrators’ contributions to ensure a responsible and effective framework for AI innovation. By doing so, the companies hope to see regulations that foster a more inclusive environment for all players involved in generative AI, while also maintaining safeguards for responsible development and deployment.

Read more: AI Models Fall Short of Key European Standards in New Compliance Test

Tommy Ross, Head of Global Public Policy at Alteryx, reiterated this need for a more detailed approach, stating that the AI ecosystem is “vastly complex and intricate,” with roles that cannot be neatly divided between developers and deployers. “Future debates should clarify the roles of AI actors beyond deployers and developers, to include the multiple actors that are heavily involved in AI,” Ross said, underscoring the importance of integrators in advancing AI technology.

Similarly, Chris Valentino, Chief Innovation Officer at Peraton, highlighted how critical it is for the U.S. to recognize these nuanced roles to remain competitive globally. “AI is not just a tool; it’s a catalyst for change that can redefine our competitive edge on the global stage,” Valentino noted. He emphasized the importance of developing a “risk-based regulatory framework” that accounts for the unique contributions of integrators while fostering innovation.

This appeal comes at a time when technology companies have taken a proactive stance in shaping AI regulation. Many tech leaders have participated in Senate hearings, offered governance recommendations, and agreed to voluntary commitments aimed at ensuring responsible AI usage. Despite some concerns from academics and experts about the influence of tech companies on policy, the sector continues to advocate for open dialogue with lawmakers to ensure balanced and effective regulation, according to CioDive.

As AI technology becomes increasingly integrated into everyday business and government operations, the push for more refined and inclusive regulations could play a key role in shaping the future of AI innovation in the U.S. The tech companies behind this letter hope that policymakers will consider their input to create a comprehensive, forward-looking AI governance framework that acknowledges the diverse roles within the industry.

Source: CioDive