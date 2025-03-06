EU Lawmakers Send Letter Rejecting Claims of Bias in Digital Rules

A group of European Union lawmakers has pushed back against claims that the bloc’s digital competition regulations unfairly target American technology companies, according to the Wall Street Journal. In a letter sent to top U.S. officials, the lawmakers emphasized that the enforcement of these rules is necessary to ensure fair competition in the digital marketplace, countering arguments that the regulations act as a de facto tax on U.S. firms.

The letter, which was reviewed by Dow Jones Newswires, was addressed to U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. It called for greater collaboration between U.S. and EU regulators to address the influence of dominant digital platforms. The lawmakers stated that claims of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) undermining transatlantic relations were unfounded.

“Given the importance of our shared values in promoting fair competition and innovation, it is essential that we align our efforts to address the challenges posed by dominant digital platforms,” the letter stated. Among its signatories were nine members of the European Parliament, including France’s Stephanie Yon-Courtin and Germany’s Andreas Schwab.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the lawmakers pointed out that the DMA does not exclusively target U.S. firms. They highlighted ongoing investigations into non-American companies, including Booking.com, a Netherlands-based subsidiary of Booking Holdings, and TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance.

Additionally, the letter underscored that some U.S. businesses stand to benefit from the implementation of these regulations. Companies such as Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, are developing alternative app stores for European iPhone and Android users, which would compete directly with Apple and Google’s platforms. Similarly, DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused search engine, recently co-signed a request urging EU regulators to investigate Google for potential violations of the DMA’s search-data sharing rules.

Read more: Antitrust Lawsuit Over Google’s Search Monopoly Proceeds in CA Court

Streaming giants Netflix and Disney were also cited as companies that could gain from stricter oversight, as they currently contend with substantial app store fees imposed by Apple and Google. Lawmakers argued that thousands of American startups could tap into the European market if tech giants adhere to the DMA’s requirements.

Per the Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials have increased scrutiny of European digital regulations, particularly as the DMA designates major tech firms like Apple, Google, and Meta as “gatekeepers” due to their control over essential digital services. The law prohibits practices such as self-preferencing, which allows dominant firms to favor their own products over those of competitors, and carries potential fines of up to 10% of a company’s global annual revenue, escalating to 20% for repeat violations.

The growing regulatory divide between the U.S. and EU has drawn criticism from American officials. The Trump administration recently directed U.S. regulators to examine the impact of these laws on American firms operating in Europe. However, EU lawmakers maintain that the DMA is a crucial step toward fostering a more competitive digital landscape that benefits businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Source: The Wall Street Journal