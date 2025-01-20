Antitrust Lawsuit Over Google’s Search Monopoly Proceeds in CA Court

Google has failed to convince a California judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of monopolizing the online search market, according to Reuters. U.S. District Judge Rita Lin, based in San Francisco, ruled on Thursday that consumers could move forward with allegations that Google’s business practices stifled the emergence of high-quality rival search engines.

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2022, centers on claims that Google unlawfully collaborated with Apple to secure its position as the default search engine on Apple devices. Judge Lin dismissed some aspects of the lawsuit, including claims tied to Google’s text advertising practices, and ruled that Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and former executive Eric Schmidt could not be named as defendants.

Google has consistently denied any wrongdoing and did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest ruling. Apple, notably, is not named as a defendant in the case.

Joseph Alioto, an attorney representing the 26 consumers who brought the lawsuit, expressed optimism about the case. On Friday, he stated that he was “confident in light of the evidence that a jury will not have any problem finding against Google.”

Broader Context of Antitrust Allegations

Judge Lin’s ruling follows an earlier decision by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., which found that Google’s exclusive agreements with Apple and other companies contributed to an illegal monopoly in the search engine market. Google is currently appealing that decision, arguing that the findings in the D.C. case do not bolster the claims brought by the California plaintiffs.

Per Reuters, Google has characterized the consumer allegations as unfounded. However, Judge Lin determined that the plaintiffs had provided sufficient evidence to support claims that Google’s agreements for default status harmed competition. In her written decision, Lin stated that the plaintiffs’ arguments suggest that a more competitive market could have allowed for the emergence of viable search alternatives with greater privacy features or fewer advertisements.

Next Steps

Judge Lin has scheduled the next hearing in the case for February 12, 2025. As the case proceeds, it could further illuminate the extent of Google’s influence in the online search market and potentially reshape the competitive landscape for search engine providers.

Source: Reuters