UFC Finalizes $375 Million Settlement in Fighter Antitrust Case

The UFC has finalized a $375 million settlement in a long-running antitrust lawsuit brought by former fighters who alleged the promotion monopolized the market to the detriment of athletes’ rights and earnings. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Boulware in Nevada officially approved the deal, closing a major chapter in the legal saga that began over a decade ago.

The legal battle, which started in 2014, was spearheaded by former UFC fighters Cung Le and Nate Quarry. The plaintiffs claimed that the UFC exercised excessive market control — or monopsony power — allowing it to impose restrictive contracts and stifle competition within the sport. According to Yahoo Sports, fighters accused the promotion of coercive tactics that limited their ability to negotiate better terms or compete for alternative opportunities.

An earlier proposed settlement of $335 million was submitted in March 2024 but was struck down by Judge Boulware due to procedural issues. That proposal attempted to merge two separate class action lawsuits into a single agreement, which the court found inappropriate. The final $375 million settlement, reached in October 2024, applies exclusively to fighters from the so-called “Le class,” representing those who were under UFC contract from 2010 to 2017.

Per Yahoo Sports, the deal does not require the UFC to alter any of its current business or contractual practices, a detail that has drawn both criticism and praise. The financial terms, however, are substantial. Fighters’ attorneys stated in court filings that, after legal fees and expenses, the average payout per qualifying fighter would be approximately $250,000. More than 200 fighters are set to receive over that amount, with nearly 800 netting in excess of $50,000. Thirty-five fighters are expected to receive more than $1 million each.

The brief, as noted by MMA Fighting, emphasized the profound impact the settlement could have: “By any reasonable measure, the Settlement, if approved, would put ‘life changing’ cash into the hands of the families of several hundred fighters now.”

Meanwhile, the second lawsuit involving the “Johnson class” — which represents athletes under UFC contract since 2017 — remains unresolved. Although UFC filed a motion to dismiss that case in October 2024, no ruling has been made. Legal experts, per Yahoo Sports, suggest that this first resolution could set the stage for a similar agreement in the ongoing litigation, potentially avoiding a lengthy trial.

Source: Yahoo Sports