UFC Reaches $375 Million Settlement in Antitrust Case

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has officially reached a $375 million settlement in one of two ongoing antitrust cases. According to a statement, the agreement brings an end to a long-standing legal battle concerning allegations of unfair business practices and fighter compensation.

In September, the UFC agreed to increase its initial settlement offer in the Le vs. Zuffa case to $375 million. This case involves fighters who competed for the organization between 2010 and 2017. The revised settlement was subject to approval from Nevada Judge Richard Boulware, who granted preliminary approval in October and scheduled a final hearing for February. According to a statement, Judge Boulware has now given his final approval, officially closing the case.

The lawsuit, originally filed more than a decade ago, accused the UFC’s former parent company, Zuffa, of engaging in anticompetitive practices that allegedly suppressed fighter earnings and negatively impacted rival organizations. The case was divided into two classes, one led by former UFC fighter Cung Le, covering competitors from 2010 to 2017, and another represented by Kajan Johnson, concerning fighters under contract from 2017 onward.

Initially, the parties had agreed to a $335 million settlement in early 2024. However, Judge Boulware rejected that proposal, citing concerns that it combined two separate lawsuits into a single agreement. The final $375 million settlement will be distributed exclusively to members of the Le case class, but it does not require any changes in the UFC’s contractual or business practices.

Details regarding individual payouts have yet to be fully disclosed. However, according to previous filings, some fighters may receive over $1 million, while hundreds of others could be entitled to payments exceeding $50,000. Meanwhile, the plaintiffs in the Johnson case continue to seek not only financial damages but also changes to UFC contract policies. Per MMAFighting, the UFC has emphasized its commitment to ensuring that fighters involved in the class action submit claims to receive their rightful payments.

Source: Sher Dog