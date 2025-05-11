Top Australian Law Firms Target ACCC Talent Ahead of Major Merger Reforms

In a strategic move to bolster their competition law practices ahead of sweeping reforms set to reshape the Australian merger landscape, two prominent law firms have recently secured high-profile hires from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) and King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) are tapping into the regulator’s expertise, bringing on board senior ACCC personnel to enhance their advisory capabilities in anticipation of new merger notification rules.

According to the Australian Financial Review, HSF and KWM have each recruited senior figures from the ACCC to strengthen their competition law teams as clients seek guidance on how the incoming mandatory notification regime will impact their businesses. Among the notable appointments, Liza Carver, an ACCC commissioner, is set to leave her post midway through her five-year term to join Herbert Smith Freehills. Her move is considered a significant win for HSF, as Carver is regarded as a leading figure in the competition law space. HSF’s competition practice head, Linda Evans, remarked on the hire, stating that Carver’s expertise would be a valuable asset, given the upcoming changes in the regulatory landscape.

“Liza Carver is an icon in the competition space, and it is a privilege to have her rejoin the firm,” Evans said, as per the Australian Financial Review. Carver’s experience is extensive, having previously worked as a partner at prestigious law firms including Gilbert & Tobin and Ashurst before her tenure at the ACCC, which began in 2022.

In a similar move, KWM has also strengthened its team by bringing on Jennifer Baron, the ACCC’s general counsel for merger reform. Baron, who previously held a competition law partnership at Gilbert & Tobin, is known for her deep knowledge of the regulatory framework, including her close professional ties with ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb. Baron’s expertise will provide KWM with a deeper understanding of the regulatory processes at play, a factor that is expected to be crucial in navigating the complexities of the new merger rules. As KWM’s competition head Luke Woodward noted, the firm’s ability to advise clients effectively will be strengthened by Baron’s arrival, given her insider knowledge of the ACCC’s regulatory mechanisms.

“To effectively serve our clients we need to have a deep understanding of the ACCC regulatory process, and to be able to engage in an effective way, respectful of its objectives and processes,” Woodward explained, per the Australian Financial Review.

The merger reforms, which are set to take effect in January 2024, introduce a mandatory notification regime that will require companies to notify the ACCC when they are involved in mergers that meet specific monetary thresholds. These changes are anticipated to increase the demand for legal advice, particularly regarding the new thresholds and the implications of the new rules on creeping acquisitions.

