Hamlin Remains Confident in 23XI, Front Row Antitrust Case Against NASCAR

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin voiced continued optimism in the high-profile legal challenge brought by his 23XI Racing team and Front Row Motorsports against the stock car sanctioning body. The lawsuit, centered on antitrust claims, has drawn increased attention after a recent court hearing signaled a possible setback for the teams involved.

According to ESPN, a three-judge panel from a federal appellate court suggested Friday that it may overturn a key injunction currently allowing 23XI and Front Row to operate as chartered teams while the legal case progresses. The potential reversal would strip them of the guaranteed starting spots that come with charter status, leaving them to compete as open entries with no race-day assurances.

Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI Racing with basketball icon Michael Jordan, addressed the legal situation following Saturday’s qualifying session at Kansas Speedway, where he secured the 14th starting position. “We’re overall pretty confident in our case,” Hamlin said, per ESPN, emphasizing his belief in the team’s legal position despite not being present for the court proceedings.

The antitrust lawsuit, filed October 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, accuses NASCAR of pressuring teams into long-term charter agreements. These agreements, which function similarly to franchise deals, were recently extended through 2031 in alignment with the league’s current media rights contract. Critics argue the system limits financial flexibility and competitive opportunity, particularly for teams unwilling to accept its terms.

Per ESPN, 23XI and Front Row were the only two of the 15 charter-holding teams to reject the new agreement. If the court does overturn the injunction, both organizations would lose their charter protections and be forced to qualify as open teams — a significant logistical and competitive hurdle given that only four non-chartered entries are allowed per Cup Series event. This weekend at Kansas Speedway, 23XI fielded four cars while Front Row entered three, highlighting the immediate impact such a decision could have.

NASCAR, through attorney Chris Yates, has argued that the injunction unfairly compels the league to maintain a business relationship with teams that are actively suing it. He also stated the current setup disadvantages other teams by diluting the financial benefits of the charter system.

On the opposing side, attorney Jeffrey Kessler, representing the plaintiff teams, warned that lifting the injunction mid-season could cause serious damage — potentially forcing driver departures and jeopardizing sponsorships. “It will cause havoc to overturn this injunction in the middle of the season,” Kessler said during Friday’s hearing.

Source: ESPN