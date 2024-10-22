Alejandra Palacios Joins Cuatrecasas Mexico City Office as External Advisor

Cuatrecasas, a leading law firm, has announced the addition of Alejandra Palacios as an external advisor to its Mexico City office. Palacios, the first woman to chair Mexico’s Antitrust Agency (COFECE), brings her wealth of experience to bolster the firm’s competitive positioning, particularly in antitrust and competition law across Latin America.

Palacios expressed her enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating, “I’m very excited to join Cuatrecasas. It is a time of great challenges and opportunities, and one of my goals is to help position Cuatrecasas as a leading reference in antitrust and competition policy and related practices, not only in Mexico but throughout Latin America.” She also emphasized her intent to foster deeper connections with Europe and other key jurisdictions relevant to the firm’s global reach.

During her tenure at COFECE, from 2013 to 2021, Palacios led a team of 450 professionals through several landmark antitrust cases, cementing the agency’s reputation as one of the top 15 competition authorities worldwide. She was also active on the international stage, serving as vice president of the International Competition Network (ICN), which brings together over 130 competition agencies globally.

Rafael Fontana, Executive Chairman of Cuatrecasas, lauded Palacios’ addition to the firm, describing it as “a significant step in our strategy to strengthen our competition practice in Latin America.” According to Fontana, Palacios’ extensive expertise and international recognition will enhance Cuatrecasas’ ability to provide top-tier legal counsel in the increasingly complex area of competition law.

Iván Libenson, who heads the firm’s Mexico City office, echoed these sentiments, noting that “it is an honor and a privilege to welcome Alejandra Palacios to our team.” He emphasized that her deep understanding of regulatory frameworks across Mexico and Latin America will play a crucial role in advancing the strategic goals of the office.

Palacios’ addition to Cuatrecasas comes at a time when the firm is focused on expanding its influence in Latin American markets, particularly in sectors involving regulatory compliance and competition law. Her leadership at COFECE and her expertise in navigating international competition policies are expected to be pivotal in this expansion.

Source: Cuatrecasas