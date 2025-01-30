Italy Blocks Chinese AI Model DeepSeek Over Data Privacy Concerns

Italy’s data protection authority, the Garante, has taken action against the Chinese artificial intelligence model DeepSeek, citing a lack of transparency regarding its handling of personal data. Reuters report, the Garante announced on Thursday that it had blocked access to DeepSeek within the country.

As of Wednesday, the AI model was no longer available for download on Apple and Google app stores in Italy. This development came a day after the Garante requested detailed information on how DeepSeek processes user data.

Per a Reuters report, the regulator sought clarification on what types of personal data the AI collects, its sources, the legal basis for its use, its intended purposes, and whether any of the information is stored in China.

DeepSeek, which recently introduced a free AI assistant, claims that its technology operates with lower data usage and at a fraction of the cost of its competitors.

The assistant gained rapid traction earlier this week, surpassing U.S.-based ChatGPT in downloads from Apple’s app store. According to Reuters, this surge in popularity among users contributed to uncertainty in the tech market, causing concern among investors in AI-driven stocks.

Source: Reuters