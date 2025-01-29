Italy’s Data Regulator Demands Clarification from Chinese AI Model DeepSeek

Italy’s data protection authority, the Garante, has raised concerns regarding the use of personal data by DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) model. The agency, which monitors data privacy practices in the country, has formally requested explanations from DeepSeek on how it handles users’ personal information. According to Reuters, this move highlights the Garante’s ongoing vigilance in overseeing global tech companies and their data practices within Italy’s borders.

The Garante, formally known as Italy’s data protection authority, has a long history of intervening in cases that involve personal privacy rights. Established in 1997, following the enactment of Italy’s data protection law that aligned with European Union regulations, the agency has grown increasingly proactive. Over the years, it has gained a reputation for taking swift action against multinational corporations operating in the country, including imposing fines and requesting detailed information about their data practices.

Per a Reuters report, the Garante frequently investigates whether companies are adhering to data protection laws. In some cases, the agency imposes hefty penalties, bans, or calls for greater transparency regarding personal data handling. DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company, now faces scrutiny as part of the agency’s efforts to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations that are critical to the protection of Italian citizens’ information.

The Garante’s operations are overseen by a collegial body of four members, including a president, all of whom are elected by the Italian parliament. This setup ensures the agency’s independence from the government. Based in Rome’s central Piazza Venezia, the Garante has been a key player in safeguarding personal data in Italy and shaping the broader European landscape.

Currently led by Pasquale Stanzione, a 79-year-old former law professor, the Garante has increased its role in holding entities accountable for improper data practices. Under Stanzione’s leadership, the authority has issued important rulings, including a significant fine imposed on Telecom Italia (TIM) in 2020. The company was penalized 27.8 million euros ($29 million) for illegal data processing activities linked to telemarketing. This decision emphasized the need for companies to obtain explicit consent from individuals before processing their personal data for marketing purposes.

The Garante continues to stand as one of the most assertive data protection bodies in the European Union, acting decisively to protect citizens’ privacy rights and maintain high standards for data protection in an era of growing digital technology and artificial intelligence.

