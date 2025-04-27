Meta’s $220 Million Fine in Nigeria Upheld by Competition Tribunal

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has faced a significant setback in Nigeria as the country’s Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal upheld a hefty fine imposed on the tech giant. The $220 million penalty was originally levied by Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) last year for violating local consumer protection, data privacy, and protection laws. The fine comes after an appeal by Meta was dismissed by the tribunal on Friday.

According to Reuters, the FCCPC had accused Meta of discriminatory and exploitative practices that disproportionately impacted Nigerian consumers. The commission argued that Meta’s operations in Nigeria did not adhere to local regulations as rigorously as those in other jurisdictions with similar consumer protection and privacy frameworks. This perceived inequity led to the imposition of the fine last July.

The decision by the tribunal marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s regulatory efforts to hold multinational corporations accountable for their actions in the country. It also highlights the increasing scrutiny that global tech companies face in various markets regarding their adherence to local laws, particularly concerning consumer rights and data protection.

Per Reuters, Nigeria’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has been actively strengthening its enforcement of consumer protection laws, aiming to curb practices that undermine local regulations. The commission’s actions against Meta serve as part of its broader effort to ensure that companies comply with local norms and standards, particularly in the digital economy.

Source: Reuters