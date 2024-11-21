Amazon Faces Legal Setback in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Pricing Practices

Amazon.com Inc. has hit a roadblock in its efforts to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the company of engaging in anticompetitive practices. The lawsuit, brought by consumers, claims the tech giant unfairly restricts third-party sellers from offering lower prices on other online platforms, a practice that allegedly stifles competition.

In a sealed decision issued on Tuesday, Judge John H. Chun of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington rejected Amazon’s motion to dismiss the case. According to Bloomberg, the judge ruled that the plaintiffs had presented sufficient claims for the case to proceed, denying Amazon’s argument that the suit failed to state a claim. The court has directed both parties to file a joint statement by December 2, as the case moves forward.

This ruling adds to the mounting legal challenges Amazon is facing over its business practices. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a similar antitrust lawsuit against the company in September 2023, alleging that Amazon imposes penalties on sellers who list their products for lower prices elsewhere. The FTC also accuses Amazon of requiring sellers to use its fulfillment services to gain better visibility and prime placement on its platform, practices that it argues harm competition and consumers alike.

Read more: India Raids Amazon, Flipkart Seller Offices in Foreign Investment Probe

Per Bloomberg, the consumer-led class action lawsuit mirrors some of the claims in the FTC case, which seeks to curtail what regulators describe as monopolistic behaviors in Amazon’s marketplace. The outcome of these cases could have significant implications for the company’s operations and broader regulatory efforts targeting major tech firms.

Amazon has consistently denied allegations of anticompetitive conduct, asserting that its practices benefit both consumers and sellers by fostering competition and innovation. However, the judge’s decision ensures that the company will have to defend its policies in court, facing scrutiny from both consumers and government regulators.

Source: Bloomberg