Apple, Musk Companies End Antitrust Fight Over AI Competition

Apple is no longer facing an antitrust challenge from two Elon Musk-controlled companies after the parties brought an end to litigation centered on competition in artificial intelligence and mobile technology.

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X Corp. and SpaceXAI agreed to resolve the case, which had been proceeding in federal court in Texas, Reuters reported. Details of the agreement weren’t disclosed in the Reuters account, leaving unclear whether the resolution involved financial terms or other commitments.

The lawsuit had challenged Apple’s conduct at the intersection of two major technology markets. Musk’s companies contended that the iPhone maker was involved in anticompetitive behavior affecting both smartphones and generative-AI chatbot services, according to Reuters.

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The end of the litigation closes one legal front for Apple at a time when control over mobile ecosystems has become increasingly important to the distribution of AI products. Smartphone operating systems and app marketplaces can influence which services reach consumers and how prominently those services are presented.

Read more: Apple Wins Access to Federal Records in US Smartphone Antitrust Fight

For Musk’s businesses, the dispute also extended competition in artificial intelligence beyond the development of models themselves. X has increasingly served as a distribution platform for AI-related products associated with Musk’s companies, putting access to users and digital platforms alongside computing power and model performance as competitive considerations.

Reuters said the lawsuit was resolved but reported no public terms accompanying the outcome. As a result, the agreement itself offers little indication of whether the dispute will lead to changes in how Apple or Musk’s companies operate.

The resolution also means the allegations can be put to rest without the court having to deliver a final ruling on whether the conduct challenged by X Corp. and SpaceXAI violated US antitrust law.

The information concerning the lawsuit and its resolution comes from Reuters’ Sept. 14 report, “Musk’s X Corp, SpaceXAI resolve antitrust lawsuit against Apple.”

Source: Reuters