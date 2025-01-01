Apple Seeks Role in Google’s US Antitrust Trial

Apple has formally requested to participate in the upcoming antitrust trial targeting Google’s dominance in the online search market, citing concerns over its lucrative revenue-sharing agreements with the tech giant. According to Reuters, these agreements, which make Google the default search engine on Apple’s Safari browser, generate billions of dollars for the iPhone maker each year.

In court documents filed on Monday in Washington, Apple revealed that it does not intend to build its own search engine, regardless of whether the agreements with Google continue. The tech giant’s lawyers noted that Apple received an estimated $20 billion from Google under the arrangement in 2022 alone, per Reuters.

Apple has also expressed an interest in calling witnesses to testify during the trial, scheduled for April. The Department of Justice and state prosecutors are expected to argue that Google’s practices have stifled competition in the online search industry. Measures proposed by prosecutors include breaking up key parts of Google’s business, such as the Chrome browser and the Android operating system.

“Google can no longer adequately represent Apple’s interests: Google must now defend against a broad effort to break up its business units,” Apple stated in its filings. This highlights the company’s concern about its agreements being caught in the crossfire of the Justice Department’s case against Google.

Google has indicated a willingness to modify some aspects of its default agreements with browser developers, device manufacturers, and wireless carriers. However, the company has not proposed ending its revenue-sharing deals, which are central to its partnerships with companies like Apple.

This high-profile trial is being closely watched, as its outcome could significantly alter the competitive landscape of online search and how users access information.

Source: Reuters