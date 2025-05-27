Texas Nears Landmark Legislation on App Store Age Verification, Spotlighting National Tech Regulation Debate

Texas is poised to pass a groundbreaking law requiring app store operators, including tech giants Apple and Google, to verify the ages of users and secure parental consent for minors, a move that could reshape how young people access digital content. According to Reuters, Senate Bill 2420 has cleared both chambers of the Texas legislature with overwhelming support and now awaits Governor Greg Abbott’s signature.

The legislation mandates that app marketplaces confirm the age of users accessing their platforms. If a user is under 18, the bill would require parental approval before apps can be downloaded or in-app purchases made. As Reuters notes, this makes Texas the latest—and largest—U.S. state to wade into the national debate on smartphone regulation for children, following similar action in Utah earlier this year.

While the bill targets app distribution, it has sparked broader concerns within the tech industry, particularly among the companies tasked with enforcing its provisions. Apple and Google have criticized the proposed law, arguing that it would require the collection of personal data even for innocuous apps, such as those offering weather updates or sports scores. “If enacted, app marketplaces will be required to collect and keep sensitive personal identifying information for every Texan who wants to download an app,” Apple said in a statement.

According to Reuters, both tech companies have floated alternative solutions that would limit data sharing only to applications that explicitly require age-based restrictions. Kareem Ghanem, a senior director at Google, acknowledged a role for legislation but emphasized the need for thoughtful implementation. “It’s just got to be done in the right way,” Ghanem told Reuters, adding that enforcement should also target social media platforms like those owned by Meta, which have faced increased scrutiny for their impact on minors.

Indeed, concern over the mental health effects of social media on youth has escalated in recent years. Per Reuters, more than 40 U.S. states have filed lawsuits against Meta, and the U.S. Surgeon General has issued advisories warning about the risks posed to children’s well-being. Globally, countries like Australia and Norway are also contemplating or have enacted legislation banning social media access for younger users.

The Texas bill aligns with a broader public sentiment in favor of stronger child online protections. A 2023 Pew Research Center poll found that 81% of Americans support requiring parental consent for children to open social media accounts, while 71% endorse mandatory age verification for access.

Supporters of the Texas legislation argue that the onus should fall on app stores to manage age restrictions. “The problem is that self-regulation in the digital marketplace has failed, where app stores have just prioritized the profit over safety and rights of children and families,” said Casey Stefanski, executive director of the Digital Childhood Alliance, in a statement to Reuters.

Notably, another proposal still under consideration in the Texas legislature would ban social media usage for anyone under 18, a move that, if passed, could further intensify the national conversation around youth internet access and digital responsibility.

Source: Reuters