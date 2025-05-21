Fortnite Returns to Apple’s U.S. App Store After Five-Year Ban

Apple has approved Epic Games’ flagship title Fortnite for return to the US App Store, ending a five-year absence that began with a highly publicized fallout over payment practices.

According to CNBC, the popular first-person shooter game was officially reinstated on Tuesday after being removed in 2020. The initial removal came when Epic Games introduced a workaround in Fortnite that bypassed Apple’s in-app payment system — a move that allowed Epic to avoid paying Apple’s commission fees, which can be as high as 30%. That decision led to the game’s swift removal and the beginning of a legal battle that would reshape how app payments are handled on Apple’s platform.

The approval of Fortnite marks a victory for Epic Games in its broader fight against Apple’s App Store. Last month, a U.S. judge ruled that Apple could no longer charge commissions or dictate the visual appearance of external payment links in apps — a decision that has already prompted companies like Amazon and Spotify to revise their iOS apps to include direct links to purchase content. For instance, Kindle users on iPhones can now buy books directly within the app, per CNBC.

Epic submitted Fortnite for Apple’s App Review earlier this month, a standard process used to ensure compliance with the company’s guidelines. However, the app remained unapproved for several days, leading Epic to file a legal complaint. On Monday, a judge pressed Apple to either justify the delay or resolve the issue. Shortly thereafter, the tech giant greenlit the game’s return.

Apple is appealing the recent court order and is also seeking a stay that would allow it to reverse changes it made to its App Store practices in compliance with the ruling. A spokesperson for Apple did not respond to requests for comment, CNBC reported.

Epic’s battle with Apple has extended beyond the U.S. In Europe, where the Digital Markets Act came into effect last year, Epic managed to reestablish a developer account and distribute Fortnite through a third-party app store. Still, Epic claimed that Apple initially attempted to block its presence on the continent before relenting.

The App Store remains a crucial revenue source for Apple. The company’s Services division, which includes the App Store along with products like AppleCare, Apple TV+, and advertising, generated nearly $27 billion in revenue during the March quarter alone, according to CNBC.

Source: CNBC