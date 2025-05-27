Salesforce Bets Big on AI Future With $8 Billion Informatica Acquisition

Salesforce announced Tuesday that it has struck an agreement to acquire data management firm Informatica in a deal valued at approximately $8 billion, according to Reuters.

The acquisition marks Salesforce’s largest since its $27.7 billion purchase of Slack in 2021, signaling the company’s return to major mergers and acquisitions after a period of restraint. The cloud-based software provider had previously stepped back from large-scale deals under the watchful eyes of activist investors calling for enhanced financial performance. Per Reuters, Salesforce had abandoned earlier talks with Informatica last year after failing to reach consensus on deal terms.

Now, with the renewed agreement in place, Salesforce is poised to significantly broaden its data capabilities—an essential move as it intensifies efforts to incorporate generative AI throughout its offerings. The integration of Informatica’s tools is expected to give Salesforce greater oversight of how enterprise data is processed and utilized, an increasingly vital factor in developing AI-driven software.

“Salesforce and Informatica will create the most complete, agent-ready data platform in the industry,” said Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, emphasizing that the acquisition will bolster the company’s role in the enterprise data market, which is estimated to exceed $150 billion.

According to Reuters, Salesforce has already made strides in deploying AI through its Agentforce platform, which enables businesses to use AI agents for tasks such as customer service and recruiting. The company has reportedly secured over 1,000 paid deals for these autonomous tools.

Under the terms of the deal, Salesforce will pay $25 per share for Informatica, representing a roughly 30% premium over the target company’s stock price as of May 22, the day before speculation of renewed talks surfaced. Informatica shares climbed 5.8% in premarket activity to $23.86 following the announcement, while Salesforce stock rose by 1.2%.

The acquisition, expected to close in the early months of Salesforce’s next fiscal year beginning in February, will be financed through a combination of cash and new debt. Analysts from Scotiabank, as cited by Reuters, noted the strategic value of the purchase, suggesting it positions Salesforce to compete more effectively with peers offering comprehensive data solutions as part of larger software ecosystems.

