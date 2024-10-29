Brazilian Consumer Rights Group Sues Social Media Giants Over Youth Protections

In a significant legal move, Brazil’s Collective Defense Institute, a consumer advocacy organization, has filed two substantial lawsuits against the Brazilian subsidiaries of TikTok, Kwai, and Meta Platforms (META.O), seeking a total of 3 billion reais ($525.27 million). The lawsuits, according to petitions reviewed by Reuters, claim these companies failed to implement robust protections to limit unrestricted access and usage by minors on their platforms.

This action aligns with a broader push in Brazil to regulate social media, especially as the nation has recently grappled with a contentious public debate over online responsibility. Social media regulations became a priority following a protracted clash between X owner Elon Musk and a Brazilian Supreme Court justice. That dispute concluded with X incurring large fines, highlighting the country’s dedication to enforcing accountability on social media platforms.

The lawsuits filed by the Collective Defense Institute are not solely about financial penalties; they emphasize the need for these companies to actively protect young users. The suits call for clear guidelines and tools that safeguard children’s and teenagers’ data while also addressing concerns over mental health impacts from excessive screen time and social media addiction.

Citing a range of studies that document potential harms from unsupervised use of social media, particularly by children and teens, the lawsuits urge social media companies to adopt specific changes. “It is urgent that measures be adopted to modify algorithm functions, adjust data processing for users under 18 and strengthen supervision for teenagers aged 13 and older,” said Lillian Salgado, one of the attorneys involved in the case, per Reuters. She added that such standards are already prevalent in more developed nations, pushing for similar protections in Brazil to foster a safer digital environment for the country’s youth.

In response to the legal action, Meta Platforms issued a statement affirming its commitment to the safety of younger users. The company, which owns popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, noted that it has been investing in youth safety tools for over a decade, developing over 50 resources aimed at supporting teenagers and their guardians. Meta also announced a new “Teen Account” feature on Instagram set to launch in Brazil, which will place automatic restrictions on the profiles that teenagers can view and who can contact them.

Source: Reuters