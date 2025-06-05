European Commission Unveils Strategy To Position EU As Leader of Digital Global Order

The European Commission released a strategy document Thursday outlining its plan to position the 27-nation bloc as a global leader in digital technology development and governance. The wide-ranging plan is focused heavily on expanding and strengthening the EU’s engagement with international partners to build out digital infrastructure and connectivity, investing in key technologies such as AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors, and advancing the EU’s interests by setting technical and governance standards in key technologies.

Without saying so in as many words, the strategy also aims to take advantage of the current U.S.-triggered trade disruptions to position the EU as the leader of a new digital global order.

“At the current geopolitical juncture, the EU remains a reliable and predictable partner, committed to strengthening its existing relations with allies globally, and forging new mutually beneficial partnerships with those willing to work towards shared objectives,” the strategy document said. “The EU’s support to the rules-based global order, aligned with the values of democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights, is steadfast.”

Among the specific initiatives outlined in document is a plan to lay the first transatlantic fiber-optic cable between Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean. The cable will connect Latin American research institutions with European facilities including fast access to global observatory data collected by the EU’s space program. Another undersea cable will connect Europe with southern shore of the Mediterranean and extend into West Africa.

The plan also calls for strategic public-private investments to promote connectivity across the Black Sea to connect Europe with the South Caucuses and Central Asia.

Other planned global initiatives include deploying “AI factories” in trusted partner countries out side the EU, helping those countries develop their domestic digital infrastructure and linking it to the EU’s AI factory ecosystem, and partnering with Canada, Korea, and Japan on joint research projects on quantum technologies.

The aim to position the EU as a global counterweight to the U.S. runs as an undercurrent through the strategy outline, although couched in careful diplomatic language.

With subtle but repeated references to the current “challenging geopolitical” environment the aim of positioning the EU as a global counterweight to the U.S. runs as an undercurrent throughout the strategy outline. “There is a growing appetite across the world for digital cooperation with the EU, and the current global landscape calls for new, deeper, and more flexible forms of cooperation to nurture mutually beneficial partnerships,” the outline declares. “The EU will keep seeking cooperation – not only with long-time like-minded partners, but with any country with which we share common objectives.”

The strategy puts particular emphasis on strengthening the EU’s role in AI development and governance.

“The EU sees the development of AI as fundamental for the future of humanity. It cannot be reduced to the quest for supremacy among advanced AI powers,” the outline reads. “In response, the EU will continue to promote its open and collaborative model of developing trustworthy AI… In this regard, cooperation with like-minded partners and allies which share our respect for the rule of law and fundamental and democratic values, will be crucial.”

The “International Digital Strategy” plan can be read as of a piece with the recent unveiling of the EU’s “Startup and Scaleup Strategy” to boost Europe’s technology competitiveness with the U.S. and China.