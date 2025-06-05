Former DOJ Antitrust Leader Launches Bid for Colorado Attorney General

Hetal Doshi, a former top official at the U.S. Department of Justice known for leading major antitrust cases against corporate titans, has announced her campaign to become Colorado’s next attorney general.

Doshi, a Democrat, declared her candidacy on Thursday, emphasizing her legal background and the need for strong leadership at a time when, she says, fundamental democratic principles are under threat. In her announcement, Doshi pointed to what she described as efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to undermine the rule of law in favor of political gain.

According to Bloomberg, Doshi most recently headed the DOJ’s antitrust litigation program. During her tenure under the Biden administration, she spearheaded lawsuits against some of the nation’s most powerful companies, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Apple Inc., and RealPage Inc., a real estate software provider.

“Colorado’s next Attorney General must have a proven record of taking on the toughest fights—and winning,” Doshi said in a statement, as reported by Bloomberg. Her announcement highlights her prosecutorial track record as a central pillar of her campaign.

Doshi’s decision to run comes as current Attorney General Phil Weiser, also a Democrat, has not yet disclosed whether he will seek reelection or pursue another political office. With her extensive federal experience and focus on corporate accountability, Doshi is expected to be a strong contender in the race.

Per Bloomberg, her DOJ leadership placed her at the forefront of some of the most significant antitrust litigation in recent years. The outcomes of these cases have had wide-ranging implications for how large tech companies operate in the U.S. market.

