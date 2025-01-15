Canadian Government Approves Bunge-Viterra Merger with Conditions

The Canadian government has given the green light to Bunge’s proposed acquisition of Viterra, a company backed by Glencore, following extensive negotiations to mitigate antitrust concerns. According to MSN, the deal was approved late Tuesday after the companies agreed to several concessions aimed at preserving market competition within Canada’s grain industry.

The merger, valued at approximately $34 billion including debt, will create a global powerhouse in crop trading and processing, bringing Bunge closer in scale to major industry players such as Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill. However, to secure regulatory approval, both Bunge and Viterra were required to address concerns from Canada’s antitrust watchdog, which had previously warned that the transaction could harm competition in western Canada’s grain market and the canola oil market in eastern Canada.

Per MSN, one of the key stipulations of the government’s approval is the divestiture of six grain elevators in western Canada. These include one elevator each from Bunge and Viterra in Saskatchewan, along with four Viterra-operated elevators in Manitoba. These divestitures are intended to prevent any single entity from dominating grain purchases in the region, thereby maintaining a competitive marketplace for farmers and other stakeholders.

In addition to the divestitures, the merged entity will be subject to stringent oversight regarding Bunge’s minority ownership in G3, a grain company partially owned by Saudi investors. The Canadian government has imposed legally binding measures to ensure that Bunge cannot influence G3’s pricing or investment strategies. This condition is critical to maintaining independent decision-making within G3, thereby preventing potential conflicts of interest or anti-competitive practices, according to the country’s transport ministry.

Furthermore, Bunge is required to make a substantial financial commitment to Canada as part of the approval terms. The company must invest at least 520 million Canadian dollars (approximately $362 million USD) over the next five years. This investment is expected to bolster Canada’s agricultural infrastructure and promote further development within the sector.

Source: MSN