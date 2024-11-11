Cigna Ends Merger Talks with Humana Amid Investor Merger Buzz

On Monday, Cigna Group confirmed it will not pursue a merger with health insurance competitor Humana. The announcement, which follows recent speculation in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election, aimed to quell investor hopes for reduced antitrust scrutiny under the new administration. Trump’s victory last week had initially spurred anticipation that his policies might pave the way for large-scale mergers, leading some analysts to believe that regulatory barriers could be eased.

Following Tuesday’s election results, Humana’s stock saw an uptick as investors speculated on a more favorable environment for major healthcare mergers. By Monday, however, Humana’s shares dipped by 4% to $276.44, while Cigna’s shares rose 7%, trading at $343.53. “Cigna’s latest clarification certainly puts the possibility of such a deal to bed,” commented Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn in a research note, emphasizing that the market’s initial optimism had waned with Cigna’s definitive stance.

According to Reuters, Cigna reiterated its intent to focus on acquisitions that are “strategically aligned, financially attractive and have a high probability to close,” steering away from a merger with Humana. This approach follows last year’s report by Reuters that Cigna had ceased prior negotiations with Humana, having been unable to reach a mutually agreeable valuation. Bloomberg News later reignited merger speculation, reporting in October that Cigna was reconsidering a potential deal.

As the healthcare industry adapts to shifting regulatory landscapes, Cigna announced it would intensify its focus on share repurchases in the fourth quarter and throughout 2025. This preemptive move was issued ahead of a series of meetings with investors and analysts planned for the coming weeks. Morningstar analyst Julie Utterback noted the announcement’s unusual timing, stating that it likely aimed to ease any mounting pressure on Cigna’s stock amid merger rumors.

“Following last week’s Republican win, there was some investor speculation that antitrust concerns could relax enough to make a deal feasible,” Utterback said, per Reuters. However, Cigna’s statement underscored its intent to chart an independent course, focusing on other strategic ventures instead.

In addition to its merger decision, Cigna is also progressing with the sale of its Medicare Advantage business, which serves individuals aged 65 and older.

Source: Reuters