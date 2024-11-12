Cleary Gottlieb Promotes Six Antitrust Lawyers to Partner in EU and US

In a significant round of promotions, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has elevated 26 lawyers to the rank of partner, including six specializing in antitrust, according to a statement from the firm. The new roles will take effect starting January 1, 2025, and come as the firm introduces a non-equity tier to its partnership—a move aimed at offering expanded pathways for career growth and potentially enhancing overall firm profitability.

Of the 26 newly minted partners, 11 are women, representing a higher proportion than last year, when five of the 15 promoted were female. This increase reflects Cleary Gottlieb’s ongoing commitment to gender diversity within its leadership ranks. According to the firm, the latest promotions will bring its global partner total to 212.

Cleary’s antitrust and capital markets practices each saw six attorneys rise to partner, marking these two areas as the firm’s most actively promoted this year. Additionally, three lawyers each were named partners within the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private funds practices, while the remainder of promotions spanned various departments including banking and financial institutions, bankruptcy and restructuring, capital solutions, debt finance, executive compensation and benefits, financial regulation, foreign investment, litigation and arbitration, and tax.

The decision to add a non-equity tier follows a similar move by major law firms like Cravath Swaine & Moore, Paul Weiss, and WilmerHale within the last year. The introduction of this tier can benefit both clients and firm leadership by retaining top talent with the prestige of the partner title while potentially boosting equity partner profits.

According to Cleary Gottlieb, the added flexibility of the non-equity partnership model aims to meet the evolving expectations of lawyers and clients alike, as firms across the industry adapt to competitive pressures and changing demands.

