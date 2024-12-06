Clifford Chance Expands Global Antitrust Team with New Partner

Clifford Chance has announced the addition of Philipp Girardet as a partner in its global antitrust group, based in London. The move, disclosed on Thursday, bolsters the firm’s expertise in handling complex competition law matters across jurisdictions.

Girardet, formerly of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, brings extensive experience in EU and UK competition law. His practice spans cross-border merger control, foreign direct investment (FDI) matters, antitrust and cartel defense cases, market investigations, and compliance advisory work. Additionally, his background includes navigating digital regulation, competition litigation, and strategic consumer law cases, according to Bloomberg.

Nelson Jung, Partner and Head of London Antitrust at Clifford Chance, expressed enthusiasm about the hire. “We are thrilled to welcome Philipp to our team. He is an outstanding lawyer who advises clients on their most complex and strategic antitrust matters,” Jung stated. He added that Girardet’s expertise will enhance the firm’s ability to deliver comprehensive, cross-border antitrust services for clients.

The addition of Girardet reflects Clifford Chance’s continued commitment to strengthening its market-leading capabilities in antitrust and competition law globally.

Source: Bloomberg