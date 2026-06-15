Community Resistance Emerges as Major Obstacle to US Data Center Expansion: Report
A surge in organized community opposition is rapidly becoming one of the most significant challenges facing the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States, according to a new report. According to Data Center Watch, a project of AI intelligence firm 10a Labs that tracks local data center development disputes nationwide local resistance blocked or delayed at least 75 data center projects worth approximately $130 billion during the first quarter of 2026, representing the largest number of delayed or halted projects recorded since the organization began monitoring opposition campaigns in 2023. Researchers said the total value of projects disrupted between January and March nearly matched the roughly $156 billion in projects blocked or delayed during all of 2025.