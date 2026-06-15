Community Resistance Emerges as Major Obstacle to US Data Center Expansion: Report

A surge in organized community opposition is rapidly becoming one of the most significant challenges facing the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States, according to a new report. According to Data Center Watch, a project of AI intelligence firm 10a Labs that tracks local data center development disputes nationwide local resistance blocked or delayed at least 75 data center projects worth approximately $130 billion during the first quarter of 2026, representing the largest number of delayed or halted projects recorded since the organization began monitoring opposition campaigns in 2023. Researchers said the total value of projects disrupted between January and March nearly matched the roughly $156 billion in projects blocked or delayed during all of 2025.

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The findings, reported by NBC News, underscore how data center development has evolved from a largely technical economic development issue into a politically salient local and state policy debate. Communities across the country have increasingly raised concerns about electricity consumption, water use, environmental impacts, noise, land use and the strain that large AI-focused facilities may place on local infrastructure.

According to the report, opposition efforts are no longer isolated zoning disputes. Instead, researchers described a “structural shift” in which local residents have developed a repeatable strategy for challenging projects and influencing policymakers. The report found that the number of active grassroots groups opposing data center development more than doubled from 396 at the end of 2025 to 833 groups by March 2026, spanning 49 states. Maryland, Ohio and Texas recorded the largest concentrations of organized opposition.

“The quarter reflected a structural shift rather than a cyclical spike: communities have internalized an opposition playbook, legislative sessions introduced formal regulatory uncertainty, and the number of active opposition groups more than doubled to 833 across 49 states,” the authors wrote.

Perhaps more significantly, researchers found that resistance campaigns are increasingly mobilizing before projects are formally proposed. In some cases, they reported, rumors of a potential data center development were enough to trigger coordinated community organizing efforts.

The growing sophistication of these campaigns has also begun influencing state and federal policymaking. Data Center Watch identified proposals for data center construction moratoriums in 14 states during the first quarter alone. More than 300 data center-related bills were introduced in state legislatures during the first six weeks of 2026, reflecting what researchers characterized as a shift away from incentive-based development policies and toward greater regulatory oversight as lawmakers grapple with the industry’s rising energy demands.

The report noted that opposition to data centers has attracted support across traditional political lines. Environmental activists, housing advocates and longtime community organizers have increasingly been joined by residents with little prior political involvement. Ars Technica highlighted commentary from sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom, who described community meetings and organizing sessions in North Carolina where residents were educating themselves about issues ranging from water rights to land-use policy in order to challenge proposed developments.

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That grassroots engagement is giving communities a renewed sense of political agency, Cottom wrote in a New York Times op-ed. Rather than focusing solely on the immediate impacts of individual facilities, some residents have begun framing data center fights as broader struggles over local control, transparency and accountability in economic development decisions.

Policymakers from both parties have generally supported data center investment as essential to maintaining U.S. competitiveness in artificial intelligence. Yet local resistance has become increasingly difficult to ignore as projects encounter delays, heightened permitting scrutiny and political opposition.

Industry advocates continue to argue that many concerns about electricity prices, water consumption and environmental impacts are overstated and that data centers generate substantial economic benefits. They point to jurisdictions such as Loudoun County, Virginia, where data centers have become a major source of local tax revenue and boosted local government finances.

Still, the Data Center Watch findings suggest that public skepticism is growing faster than industry efforts to address it. Researchers concluded that opposition to data centers has become a national political phenomenon capable of influencing elections, regulation and project viability.