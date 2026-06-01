Davis Polk Expands New York Antitrust and Competition Team

Global law firm Davis Polk has expanded its antitrust and competition practice with the appointment of Jessica Delbaum as a partner in New York, according to a statement from the firm.

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Delbaum joins Davis Polk from A&O Shearman, where she served as a partner in the firm’s antitrust team. In that role, she regularly represented multinational companies in merger and acquisition matters before the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, according to a statement.

With more than 20 years of experience in antitrust law, Delbaum has advised clients across a broad range of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, media, aviation, technology, chemicals and financial services. Per a statement, her work has included counseling on joint ventures, distribution arrangements, competitor collaborations, compliance with the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, and the antitrust defense of transactions across multiple jurisdictions.

Commenting on the appointment, Davis Polk Chair Neil Barr said: “Jessica has extensive experience advising on the antitrust aspects of complex M&A transactions across multiple industries and brings a deep understanding of deal process and strategy. Our clients are pursuing increasingly sophisticated M&A transactions, and as our M&A practice continues to grow, Jessica is a fantastic addition to our preeminent antitrust team. We are pleased to welcome her to Davis Polk.”

Read more: Davis Polk Expands Antitrust Practice With New Partner Hire

The firm’s antitrust and competition practice continues to play a key role in supporting clients on regulatory and transactional matters, with antitrust considerations becoming increasingly important in major deals, according to a statement.

Arthur Burke, co-head of the antitrust and competition practice, highlighted Delbaum’s reputation and experience in the field. “Jessica is a highly respected antitrust practitioner, regarded for her substantive experience and her commercial and pragmatic approach. Antitrust considerations have become increasingly central to deal execution, and Jessica’s arrival further strengthens our ability to advise clients across the full lifecycle of an M&A transaction. I am excited to welcome Jessica to the team,” Burke said.

Delbaum said she was looking forward to joining the firm and collaborating with colleagues to assist clients on significant transactions.

“I am delighted to join Davis Polk’s distinguished antitrust team and look forward to working with colleagues across the firm to support clients in their most significant mergers and acquisitions,” she said.

Source: ICLG