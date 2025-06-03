DC Secures First Settlement in Rental Price-Fixing Suit Against RealPage and Landlords

The District of Columbia has reached its first settlement in a groundbreaking antitrust lawsuit that alleges several landlords conspired with RealPage Inc. to manipulate rental prices using proprietary software, according to Reuters.

The preliminary agreement, announced Monday in D.C. Superior Court, involves local apartment manager William C. Smith & Co. and is the first resolution in a broader legal battle that began in 2023. The case, filed by the D.C. Attorney General’s office, was the first among several similar lawsuits launched by state attorneys general targeting RealPage and major landlords across the country.

In the complaint, city officials accused the defendants of using RealPage’s revenue management platform to exchange confidential data and artificially raise rents throughout the District. Per Reuters, the D.C. Attorney General’s office claims this behavior amounted to a “housing cartel” that suppressed market competition and harmed renters.

William C. Smith & Co., which manages more than 9,300 rental units in the city, allegedly used the RealPage system to boost revenues while occupancy declined. A 2022 company report cited in the lawsuit showed a 4.6% to 4.7% increase in revenue per unit despite lower occupancy rates. The settlement will prohibit the company from utilizing or promoting any rent-setting tools that rely on competitors’ non-public data.

Related: NJ Sues RealPage, Landlords Over Rent Collusion

The company stated that it chose to settle in order to avoid “considerable and unnecessary legal expenses” and focus on its core business operations. While it agreed to the terms, William C. Smith & Co., along with other defendants, denies any wrongdoing. RealPage has not yet responded to requests for comment, per Reuters.

The District’s lawsuit names 14 landlords who allegedly shared sensitive pricing information with RealPage and coordinated rental rates using the company’s software. The city argues this collaboration impacted over 50,000 rental units and violated D.C.’s antitrust statutes.

Other defendants in the case include industry giant Greystar, the largest apartment owner in the U.S., which also has not commented publicly on the matter.

Source: Reuters