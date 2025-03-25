Democratic Senators Urge White House to Seek Congressional Approval for TikTok Deadline Extension

Three Democratic senators have called on the White House to secure congressional authority to extend the deadline for ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, to sell the popular video-sharing platform. According to Reuters, Senators Ed Markey, Chris Van Hollen, and Cory Booker sent a letter on Monday urging the Trump administration to work with Congress on a legislative solution rather than relying on executive action to postpone enforcement of the law.

The law in question, passed last year with bipartisan support, mandates that ByteDance divest its majority stake in TikTok to U.S. owners or face a nationwide ban. President Donald Trump previously extended the deadline from January 19 to April 5 by deferring enforcement, stating that he might grant another extension to facilitate an agreement. However, per Reuters, the senators argue that unilateral delays raise legal concerns and create uncertainty about the app’s future. They have proposed an extension until October through congressional approval.

“This non-enforcement of the TikTok ban was not only unlawful but also raised serious questions about TikTok’s future,” the senators wrote in their letter, emphasizing that the solution should be legislated rather than dictated by executive authority. They also urged the administration to clarify its stance on whether it intends to extend the deadline and, if so, the legal justification for such an action.

Reuters reported last week that discussions led by the White House are converging on a plan that would involve major non-Chinese investors in ByteDance increasing their stakes and assuming control of TikTok’s U.S. operations. This proposal aims to spin off a U.S. entity for the app, reducing Chinese ownership to prevent a ban, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The senators also questioned reports that the White House is considering a deal involving Oracle, in which the software giant would take a stake in TikTok and oversee security measures for user data. The lawmakers pressed for transparency regarding ongoing negotiations and the administration’s broader strategy for resolving security concerns tied to the app.

Source: Reuters