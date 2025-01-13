Epic Games CEO Accuses Tech Giants of Shifting Loyalties to Court Trump Administration

In a post on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), Sweeney accused tech executives of switching their political stances for personal gain. “After years of pretending to be Democrats, Big Tech leaders are now pretending to be Republicans, in hopes of currying favor with the new administration,” Sweeney wrote. He warned that these companies are orchestrating campaigns to discredit competition laws while exploiting consumers and stifling rivals.

Per Mezha Media, tech giants like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta made substantial contributions to Trump’s inauguration fund, with both Google and Apple donating $1 million each. Apple CEO Tim Cook is also reported to have made a personal donation. Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg garnered attention for relaxing Facebook’s content moderation policies, which some observers see as an effort to appease the Trump administration.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang also entered the spotlight when he publicly congratulated Trump on his electoral victory. Mezha Media notes that Huang expressed his eagerness to support the new administration, though NVIDIA has not yet announced any financial contributions to the inauguration.

Sweeney’s criticism aligns with his longstanding battle against Big Tech, particularly Apple and Google. Epic Games has been in a legal struggle with both companies over their app store policies, which require developers to use their payment systems and pay significant commissions. According to Mezha Media, Epic’s lawsuits stemmed from the removal of Fortnite from both the Apple App Store and Google Play after the game introduced direct payment options to bypass platform fees. Sweeney has made it clear that he intends to continue fighting what he calls “a completely false vision of the world” propagated by Apple and Google.

His latest remarks come as many industry experts express concerns about potential shifts in antitrust policies under the Trump administration. While legal analysts at Skadden have suggested that strict antitrust enforcement may not disappear entirely, there is a general expectation that the new administration will be more lenient on tech giants compared to the Biden administration.

U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan, who has spearheaded antitrust investigations against companies like Amazon and Meta, voiced her concerns this week. According to Mazha Media, Khan stated that she hopes these companies will not receive lenient settlements in future litigation. However, the donations and public gestures of support from tech firms toward the Trump administration raise fears that regulatory scrutiny may ease.

Trump himself has acknowledged the evolving relationship between his administration and the tech industry. In December, he remarked, “In the first term, everyone was fighting me. In this term, everybody wants to be my friend.” Critics like Sweeney view this shift as a troubling indication that Big Tech may be prioritizing political expediency over fair market competition.

