EU Closes Apple E-Book Antitrust Probe After Complaint Dropped

The European Commission (EC) has concluded its antitrust investigation into Apple’s e-book and audiobook practices, citing the withdrawal of the original complaint as the reason for ending the probe, according to TechCrunch. The investigation, which began in 2020, focused on Apple’s rules requiring third-party developers to use its in-app payment system and prohibiting them from informing customers of alternative payment methods, a practice known as anti-steering.

This inquiry paralleled another EC investigation into Apple’s practices with music-streaming apps, which resulted in a $2 billion fine against the tech giant earlier this year. The music-streaming probe had been initiated following a complaint from Spotify, which alleged unfair treatment under Apple’s policies.

For the e-book and audiobook case, however, the unnamed complainant’s decision to withdraw its claim brought the investigation to a close without any penalties for Apple. The EC emphasized in its announcement that this decision does not constitute a declaration of compliance with EU competition laws.

The now-closed investigation highlights ongoing scrutiny of Apple’s practices within the European Union, where regulators are increasingly focused on ensuring fair competition in the digital marketplace.

Source: TechCrunch