EU Commission Requests Information from YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok on Algorithm Usage

The EU’s European Commission has officially sought information from YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok regarding the algorithms they use to recommend content to users, raising concerns about their role in amplifying certain systemic risks. These include issues related to the electoral process, mental health and safeguarding minors, according to Reuters.

The inquiry, initiated under the framework of the Digital Services Act (DSA), focuses on the potential of these platforms’ recommendation systems to exacerbate the spread of illegal content. The EU Commission is particularly concerned about the promotion of hate speech and illegal drugs, Reuters reported. In its statement, the commission explained that it is also examining the steps the platforms have taken to mitigate these risks.

Specifically, the EU commission is looking for additional details from TikTok about measures it has put in place to prevent bad actors from manipulating the platform and to minimize threats to elections and civic discourse. These requests are part of broader efforts by the EU to hold Big Tech companies accountable for the content shared and recommended on their platforms.

The tech firms are required to submit the requested information by November 15, after which the European Commission will determine further actions, including the potential for fines, per Reuters. This follows previous investigations launched by the EU into platforms like Facebook, Instagram, AliExpress and TikTok under the DSA for failing to address illegal and harmful content adequately.

The DSA, which was introduced to ensure greater accountability among tech companies, obliges major platforms to take stronger action against illegal content while protecting users from harmful online material.

Source: Reuters