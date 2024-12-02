EU Drops Controversial Merger Tool Following Court Ruling

The European Union’s antitrust regulators have decided to abandon a controversial tool aimed at blocking “killer acquisitions” following a ruling by the EU’s top court that deemed the merger tool unlawful. The decision, announced on Friday, marks a significant retreat from the European Commission’s effort to expand its powers over mergers involving smaller companies, particularly in the tech and pharmaceutical sectors.

In a statement, the European Commission confirmed that it would withdraw the guidance introduced in March 2021. This guidance had allowed the Commission to review mergers that fell below the EU’s typical revenue threshold, particularly when national competition agencies requested such reviews. The move was seen as part of the EU’s broader effort to scrutinize acquisitions where large corporations acquire smaller startups with the intention of shutting them down and preventing potential competition.

The Commission’s initiative faced sharp criticism from companies, which argued that it represented overreach. Critics contended that it could stifle innovation and interfere with legitimate business activities, particularly when it came to smaller acquisitions.

The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice ruled in September that the Commission had overstepped its authority by invoking Article 22 of the EU merger regulation to assess Illumina’s $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail, a deal that was below the EU’s jurisdictional thresholds. The court sided with Illumina, which had contested the Commission’s decision. The ruling was seen as a significant setback for the Commission’s attempt to use the tool more broadly.

Per Yahoo News, the Commission acknowledged the court’s decision, stating that the withdrawal of the guidance was “in line with the principle of good administration.” Despite this, the EU competition watchdog emphasized that it may explore other avenues to address harmful acquisitions involving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or smaller mid-market companies, which often face the risk of being acquired and shut down by larger firms.

This change comes at a time when the Commission is under increasing pressure to balance regulatory oversight with business innovation, particularly in sectors like technology and pharmaceuticals where mergers can significantly impact competition. The EU has indicated that, while it is stepping back from the controversial tool, it is not abandoning efforts to monitor and address potentially anti-competitive acquisitions.

Source: Yahoo News